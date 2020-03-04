KGF: Chapter 2: Yash starrer makers to tone down violence and action scenes for THIS reason?

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is grabbing all the attention and there is too much excitement around the film.Meanwhile, reports suggest that makers of the film have toned down some action scenes in the film for a reason.

KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash in the lead role is one of the much-awaited Kannada films of 2020. After the success of first instalment, moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores next. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and in important roles. KGF is grabbing all the attention and there is too much excitement around the film. As earlier we reported, Yash and Sanjay Dutt will be locking horns in a deadly fight, which will be the climax of KGF: Chapter 2.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that makers of the film have toned down some action scenes in the film. "Yash wants to ensure his younger fans have access to KGF Chapter 2. Let's not forget, his fan-base is at its most dense in the pre-teen age bracket. The violence will therefore be toned down although the theme is dark and sinister," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama. In order to keep children friendly, the makers want have decided to tone down some dark and excessive bloodshed scenes.

Earlier during an interview, Yash shared that the second part of the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1 will be bigger and better. The audience will get to see never seen before visual experience on the big screen. Raveena Tandon will be seen in the role of a cop.

KGF: Chapter 2 will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films.

