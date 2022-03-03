KGF: Chapter 2: Yash starrer trailer to drop on March 27; Prithviraj to present the film in Malayalam

The much-awaited update from Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is here. The trailer of the film will release on March 27 at 6: 40 PM. Not just that, the makers have begun theatrical business work and Prithviraj Sukumaran will present the big-budget film in Malayalam under Prithviraj Productions banner.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a new poster to announce the details of the trailer. Fans can't wait for the trailer and are already trending #KGF2 on Twitter.

As KGF: Chapter 2 is a pan-Indian film, Prithviraj Sukumaran, a popular director and producer, will be presenting the film all across Kerala. The producer took to Twitter and shared a photo with the KGF team to share his excitement about being part of the big project. He also wrote, "Looking forward to this association of ours @VKiragandur Mind blown by what I have seen of #KGF2 @prashanth_neel has set a whole new standard with this one!."

While Yash will be playing the role of Rocky Bhai, Sanjay Dutt will be making his debut in the South Indian movie industry in the role of Adheera in the highly anticipated sequel KGF: Chapter 2. The film also features Sreenidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon in crucial roles.

KGF: Chapter 2 has constantly been delayed since 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now that the situation has settled down in the country, the film is slated to release on April 14 without any further postponement yet again.

