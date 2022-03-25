KGF: Chapter 2: Yash starrer trailer launch to be graced by Karan Johar & Shivarajkumar on March 27

As KGF: Chapter 2 is gearing up for a massive theatrical release on April 14, the makers of the mega action entertainer have decided to go all out with the promotions and hence they are organising the biggest trailer launch event on 27th March in Bengaluru. The grand event will be graced by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar as host and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar will attend as chief guest.

The trailer event on 27 March is touted to be a visual spectacle where the entire cast and crew would come together, along with the bigwigs of the industry. The makers of the film took to Twitter and welcomed Karan Johar and Shivarajkumar as the special guest for the night.

Chapter 1 shattered Indian cinema records and expectations. With the addition of Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon to its eclectic cast, Chapter 2 is expected to surpass previously set records. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of the main antagonist named Adheera in the same.

The movie is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster K.G.F: Chapter 1. Director Prashanth Neel has assured to bring a never-seen-before kind cinematic experience for the audience with the KGF sequel. 'Rocking Star' Yash who reprised the role of 'Rocky Bhai' in the sequel to the 2018 film. Made on a lavish budget, KGF 2 has Bhuvan Gowda handling the cinematography and Ravi Basrur scoring the music.

Shot in Kannada and in dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages, the film will hit the screens on April 14. KGF: Chapter 2 will clash at box office with Thalapathy Vijay's Beast.

Also Read: KGF Chapter 2: Toofan song feat Yash sets internet ablaze & is all about Rocky; Leaves us yearning for more