KGF: Chapter 2: Yash starrer's makers welcome Rao Ramesh onboard

In an exciting news, the makers of Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, took to social media and announced that Rao Ramesh has been roped in to play a key role in the film.
2389 reads Mumbai
KGF: Chapter 2: Yash starrer's makers welcome Rao Ramesh onboardKGF: Chapter 2: Yash starrer's makers welcome Rao Ramesh onboard
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The 2018 blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 1 was a huge hit and the movie was loved by fans across the nation. KGF: Chapter 1 turned out to the highest grossing film in Sandalwood and it was also dubbed and released for the fans of in Kollywood, Mollywood and Bollywood. Now, in an exciting new addition, the makers have announced that Rao Ramesh has been added to the film’s cast list of the film’s sequel, KGF: Chapter 2.

Director Prashanth Neel has earlier announced that the film will come out as a grand summer treat. Currently, the film is in the final shooting schedule, and media reports suggest that portions of Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, who is the female lead, are being shot in Mysuru. There are also reports which suggest that the makers will shoot final few scenes after the last schedule in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City.

The film is being produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films. KGF 2 will have the lead actor Yash reprising his role as Raja Krishnappa Bairya – Rocky. Srinidhi Shetty will be sharing screen space with Yash as his romantic interest. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is also on board for the sequel. Ravi Basrur, who composed music for KGF: Chapter 1, has been roped in to compose music for the sequel as well. The film’s firstlook was revealed on December 21, 2019, and the makers are yet to reveal the film’s teaser.

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement