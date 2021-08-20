KGF: Chapter 2: Yash starrer's satellite rights for South languages sold

KGF: Chapter 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies across India this year. The makers announced that ZEE has acquired the satellite rights for all South languages of KGF: Chapter 2. The film's south versions will stream on Zee Kannada, Zee Telugu, Zee Tamil and Zee Keralam.

Zee TV has also bagged satellite rights for another biggest magnum opus of the year, RRR. According to reports, KGF Chapter 2 was bagged at whopping price, however, the amount is not disclosed.

The Rocking star Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1 (2018) took over the box office with a storm and the fans have been waiting since then to witness their favourite Rocky Bhai on the big screen again. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up and currently, post-production and pre-release business work is going on at fast pace. KGF: Chapter 2 was slated to release in release on July 16 but has been postponed due to Coronavirus. A new release date is yet to be announced.

KGF 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and marks the debut of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in the South as he is playing an antagonist role. Srinidhi Shetty is the leading lady. , Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and Rao Ramesh will be seen in supporting roles. Music is composed by Ravi Basrur. The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films.