KGF: Chapter 2: Yash steals hearts with a cute smile & handsome looks in casual attire at promotions

Yash is currently busy promoting his much anticipated and awaited film KGF: Chapter, which is finally releasing after 5 years after the first part. The actor is rigorously promoting the pan-Indian film all over the states and giving us a make a visual treat with his handsome look, which is too hard to get over. Yesterday happens to be such a day, the actor flaunted his cute smile and handsome looks while promotions in Mumbai.

Yash was clicked by paps in Mumbai as he promoted his film KGF: Chapter 2. The actor looked handsome casual look as he posed for cameras with his precious smile. He wore classic white and blue jeans and carried them with his swag and aura. Yash has proved why this outfit is called classic and can never go out of style as he also shelled out major fashion goals.

Check out pics here:

Yesterday, Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty attended a promotional event for their upcoming venture in Mumbai.

Also Read: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty opt for breezy looks to promote KGF Chapter 2 in Mumbai

Directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, KGF 2 is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster film K.G.F: Chapter 1. The second part of the hit franchise stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on 14 April 2022 in Kannada, the dubbed versions of the film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages as well.