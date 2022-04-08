KGF Chapter 2: Yash talks about the USP of Rocky Bhai; Says ‘he is a man with a mission’

Yash will once again reprise the role of Rocky Bhai in KGF Chapter 2 and the audience is thrilled to see the actor in his most beloved avatar. When asked what is the USP of his character, Yash said, “He is witty, he is quirky, his attitude towards life. Also, he is very focused, he has got a mission and he is just going after the mission. He does not care what are the obstacles he has to face and that itself is the beauty of this character."

Talking about the journey of making KGF Chapter 2, he said, “The story is the same but in terms of scale people gave us strength to go the extra mile. We had decided one thing, we will tell this story in the best possible way. In the back of our heads, we knew we are playing for the gallery now.”

Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty have attended multiple promotional events in the last couple of days in Mumbai, Delhi, apart from other places. The team is proactively talking about this forthcoming drama. The fans are also hardly able to control their excitement as they will get to watch the exciting sequel after 5 years. Their wait will finally come to an end on 14 April, as the film will reach the theatres.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the project will further star Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, and Achyuth Kumar in important roles. Made by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the movie will originally be out in Kannada, along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

