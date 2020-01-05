KGF: Chapter 2: Yash to treat fans with first teaser of the film on his birthday

Here's another interesting news for Rocking Star Yash's fans. The first teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 will be released on January 8th, on the occasion of Yash's birthday.

KGF:Chapter 2 starring Kannada star Yash in the lead is one of the much-anticipated films of 2020. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the second part of the hit franchise will see Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. The makers of the film unveiled the first look on 21 December 2019, and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. The poster boasts the tagline of the movie which reads as “Rebuilding An Empire.” Now, here's another interesting news for Rocking Star Yash's fans.

The first teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 will be released on January 8th, on the occasion of Yash's birthday. Yes, the Kannada star is set to treat his fans with the first teaser of KGF 2 and we can't keep calm. An official announcement on the same will be made soon. Produced by Hombale Films, KGF: Chapter 2 features , Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag and Malavika Avinash in important roles.

KGF second part is expected to be bigger, better and will give the audience the never seen before visual experience. Yash, during an interview, revealed about how he doesn't believe in speaking about his film before its release. He revealed, "The success of KGF is not ultimate and I would never like to rest on my laurels. I speak about my films till it hit the screens. Once it is out, I will not talk about it. And if the movie turns out to be a hit, I would not open my mouth at all. Because it might make you lose your focus."

