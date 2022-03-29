KGF: Chapter 2: Yash wrote most of his own dialogues, reveals director Prashanth Neel

The explosive trailer of KGF: Chapter 2 launched recently in Bengaluru and became an extravagant event. The trailer received a massive response from the audience for its amazing cinematography, explosive action, finesse direction, and fantastic performances by the cast including Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Fans of Rocking Star Yash are going gaga over Rocky Bhai, and his punchy dialogues. A little-known fact that was revealed at the trailer launch by director Prashant Neel is that Yash has scripted a major portion of his dialogues in the sequel.

A truly fiery combination of an exciting narrative, mind-blowing action sequences, peppy soundtrack and superlative performances, Chapter 1 broke all Indian cinema records and expectations. With the addition of Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon to its illustrious cast, Chapter 2 is sure to surpass earlier records scored by KGF 1.

While Yash will be playing the role of Rocky Bhai, Sanjay Dutt will be making his debut in the South Indian movie industry in the role of Adheera in the highly anticipated sequel KGF: Chapter 2. The film also features Sreenidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon in crucial roles.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the latest project by Yash is slated to be out by April 14. The film has constantly been delayed since 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but now the audience will finally get to see the movie on the big screens. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner, the venture will be out in multiple languages including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayala.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

