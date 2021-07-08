KGF Chapter 2: Yash's intense look in the new poster sets high expectations; Tamil Nadu rights sold

This brand new poster of Yash from KGF: Chapter 2 is powerful and sets the expectation sky high. The movie rights of Tamil Nadu are sold by a popular production house.

KGF: Chapter 1 is one of the biggest and most popular South Indian films, which was released in December 2018. This movie was lauded by fans and critics irrespective of any language barriers, thereby gaining huge recognition for Yash aka Rock Bhai. While the sequel of KGF is under process, Rocky Bhai is one such character which will be cherished forever by fans and they have been waiting to witness their favourite Rocky Bhai on the big screen again. On that note, this latest new poster of Yash from KGF: Chapter 2, which is trending on Twitter is worth all the excitement for the sequel.

This brand new poster featuring Yash in his character Rocky Bhai comes with an announcement that Tamil Nadu rights of KGF: Chapter 2 is sold to the popular production house Dream Warrior Pictures. In the new poster, Yash can be seen looking intense and powerful sporting a dark look and rugged beard as he sits on a chair, lost in thoughts. The poster is increasing the hype of the fans to sky-high. Take a look at the poster:

KGF: Chapter 1 was released in 2018, turned out to be the biggest blockbuster and now the sequel of this film is on the way. According to Yash, KGF 2 will be fivefold of KGF 1. While Yash and Srinidhi Shetty play the lead pair in KGF: Chapter 1, the second installment has only got bigger with Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt joining the cast playing the role of Adheera, the antagonist and Bollywood actor is also part of the sequel. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the sequel also features Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Anant Nag, Vasishta N Simha and others.

KGF: Chapter 2 was supposed to be released on July 16th 2021 but however due to the second wave of coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown, the movie has been postponed, Recently, the makers announced that a new date will be announced soon.

