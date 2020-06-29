KGF: Chapter 2's director Prashanth Neel reveals the film's team will resume shoot with limited crew

In an interview, the film's director reveals that the cast and crew of the southern drama KGF 2 will resume the shoot of the film but with a limited crew. The director states that the film was planned on a large scale, and hence the team of the film has to be very careful.

The much-awaited film, KGF: Chapter 2 will feature the south star Yash in the lead. The film KGF 2 is the second part to the original film, KGF. The film will also feature Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and in a key role. In an interview, the film's director reveals that the cast and crew of the southern drama KGF 2 will resume the shoot of the film but with a limited crew. The director states that the film was planned on a large scale, and hence the team of the film has to be very careful while resuming the filming work of the highly anticipated action thriller.

The news reports about the film, state that the Bollywood actress has revealed some intriguing details about her character. The Mohra actress reveals that she is essaying the role of a politician in the Prashanth Neel directorial. The actress reveals that her character has both shades of the hero and a villain in the southern flick. The film KGF 2 will feature Yash in the lead role. The first look poster of the film sees Yash in a rugged look. Yash's look from KGF 2 has impressed the fans and film audiences immensely.

The film was slated for a release, but due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the action thriller postponed the film's release to October. The fans and film audiences are now eagerly waiting for an update on the film. The fans are also waiting for the film's trailer. The first look of the film's villain, Sanjay Dutt, had managed to generate a lot of interest in the film.

