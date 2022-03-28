KGF Chapter 2's trailer launch event speaks volumes of what makes South Indian Cinema exceptional

South Indian film industry is known for larger-than-life settings, intense family drama, mass entertainers, and dollops of action. Their routinely big-budget films are visual extravaganza in every possible way. Recently, most Bollywood actors have doffed hats to the Southern cinema. That's how big they have struck gold in the Hindi film industry.

However, there is a lot more than you see and understand. A lot more that needs to travel well to the North. The exponential rise of South cinema is not all about a ready script and a proven success, and KGF Chapter 2's trailer launch event is proof.

The grand event, hosted in Bengaluru, witnessed many bigwigs from all languages. Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Malayalam presenter for the Yash starrer graced the event along with Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar, who attended the event as the chief guest. The entire cast and crew came together to celebrate their immense efforts of years to make KGF 2 a visual spectacle.

The event kickstarted by paying tribute to Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar. As Karan Johar said, "He was truly the wings beneath most people’s wings. And the power that helped the journey of Hombale Films take the absolute fight."

Yash, in his long speech, went on to thank his stylist, music director, DOP, editor, lyricist, dialogue writer, art director, assistant director, stunt choreographers, and so on. How much of this do we get to see usually at the trailer launch events of Bollywood movies?

Directed Prashanth's KGF trailer looks like an explosive combination of immersive storyline, mind-bending action sequences, thumping BGM, and top-notch performances by actors like Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, and Prakash Raj. However, it wouldn't have been possible without the acclaimed technicians, musicians who have given their blood, sweat, and soul from the over-the-top to the film. If I may rightly say so, it is the format that we don't see happening in the Hindi film industry. This was much more than just a trailer launch.

As I stated before too, when the South Indian film industry shows solidarity, even chaos feels weak. Another great thing is all of them are extremely supportive of each other's work. Prithiviraj Sukumaran, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar, the Hindi presenters, equally shared the stage. The industry believes in bringing everyone together.

Karan Johar, who hosted the event on March 27, looked every bit stunned, amazed, and proud of what South Indian cinema has managed to pull off. They have managed to set a standard on how and what needs to travel right to the North.

Lucky enough to witness the solidarity. Together, we can do so much and there is no stability without solidarity. This entirely reflects what regional cinema is all about.

This picture speaks volumes about it. Prashanth Neel introduces his pillars of strength at the event

The 2 biggest actors, Yash and Thalapathy Vijay are gearing up for their films' release. Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 will release on April 14 while Vijay's ‘Beast’ will hit the screens on April 13. While we see it as a clash at the box office, Yash had a bang on reaction to it.

The Pan-India star said, "It has to be 'KGF' and 'Beast' and not 'KGF' versus 'Beast'. This isn't an election, where you have to vote for either, or one of the two should fail. This is cinema. Vijay sir is such a huge star and we should respect him. Ours is a Pan Indian film and we announced it 8 months back. And they are aiming for a festive release there. Vijay sir is what he is because of what he has done in his life. His fans will celebrate his film and I am sure, all Vijay sir fans will enjoy our film as well. The theatres will be split, but it's high time we think about collaboration".

Hands down, one of the most mature speeches ever heard. Bollywood is way too far from understanding the concept?

There is no denying, in terms of sheer quality content, the industry has only grown by leaps and bounds in a decade and there is no stopping.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.