KGF Chapter 3: BIG update on Yash starrer by Hombale Films; Read Inside

The first two installments in the franchise, KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2 turned out to be a tremendous success at the box office. The movie buffs are in awe of Yash's daredevil avatar, Rocky Bhai, and would love to see his magic on the silver screens yet again. The 2nd part of the series ended with Guru Pandyan, the minister whom Rocky Bhai thought to be on his side turning out to be the traitor, and leaking the information to Adheera. At the end of KGF: Chapter 2, the makers hinted that there is going to be a part 3, and ever since then fans cannot keep calm. However, now it looks like they will have to wait for Chapter 3 some more.

The fans of Sandalwood star Yash are waiting with bated breath for the 3rd installment of his popular KGF franchise. Now, the makers Hombale Films have announced that KGF: Chapter 3 will go on the floors by 2025 as director Prashanth Neel is tied up with Prabhas-led Salaar until September this year.

Yash's heartfelt note

Yash recently took to social media and posted a special note for his fans ahead of his 37th birthday today on 8th January. His statement on Instagram read, "To, My fans - my strength, The effort you all put in to showcase your love and affection all year round and especially on my birthday, fill my heart with gratitude. I have never been a birthday person, but over the years, witnessing the enthusiasm with which you celebrate and being able to meet you in person to mark the day, has made it special."

The Kannada star further wrote, "I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better. When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by the 8th of January. So, this year, I ask you all a specific gift - the gift of your patience and understanding."

Yash's lineup

Ever since the release of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash fans have been waiting for the announcement of his next project. A while ago the actor attended a wedding in Bengaluru and there a journalist asked him about his next, Yash19. Reacting to this, Yash nodded his head and gave a huge smile.

It is further believed that Yash will soon be making his Bollywood debut with two mega projects. A source close to the actor revealed, “After KGF 2, Excel is looking to team up with Yash again on something big and special. They have signed up with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for Karna, a mythological epic based on Mahabharata. ROMP and Excel are keen to get Yash on board to play the titular role in the two-part epic." Meanwhile, an official announcement is still awaited.

