KGF co-director Kirtan Nadagouda’s 4-year-old son Chiranjeevi passes away

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Kirtan Nadagouda, the co-director of the Yash-starrer KGF franchise, is dealing with a heartbreaking tragedy after his four-year-old son passed away on December 15, 2025. The filmmaker’s son, Chiranjeevi Sonarsh K. Nadagowda, lost his life after being caught in a lift accident.

Kirtan Nadagouda’s 4-year-old son passes away

According to a report by Kannada Prabha, Kirtan Nadagouda and his wife, Samriddhi Patel, lost their son after the toddler got trapped inside a lift. Despite several attempts to rescue the four-year-old, the efforts were in vain, and he could not be saved in time.

Reportedly, family members and close friends described the child as lively and cheerful. The toddler’s sudden demise has left a deep void in his parents’ lives.

As the news spread, condolences poured in from across the film fraternity and the political sphere. Actors, technicians, and well-wishers shared messages of support, standing in solidarity with the grieving parents.

More about Kirtan Nadagouda

Kirtan Nadagouda is a filmmaker who primarily works in Kannada cinema. He is known for his involvement in films such as KGF: Chapter 1, KGF: Chapter 2, and Prabhas’ Salaar.

He worked as a second-unit director and assistant director under Prashanth Neel on several blockbuster projects. Nadagouda gained significant attention in Kannada cinema following his contributions to the Yash-starrer films.

Earlier, in November 2025, Nadagouda announced his directorial debut with leading Telugu production house Mythri Movie Makers. The film, being made in association with Prashanth Neel, is a horror venture and was announced with a pooja ceremony video.

Here’s the post:

While further details about the project have not yet been revealed, the film stars Surya Raj, Hanu Reddy, and Preethi Pagadala in lead roles. Dinesh Divakaran will serve as the cinematographer. However, as the shoot has yet to begin, it remains uncertain when the director will return to work.

