KGF director Prashanth Neel clears the air on rumours about directing Prabhas or Jr NTR in his next

KGF: Chapter 2's director Prashanth Neel took to his Twitter space and stated that his next project will be announced after the completion of the ongoing film starring Yash.
17726 reads Mumbai Updated: October 13, 2020 02:33 pm
It was reported recently that the director of Pan Indian film Prashanth Neel will be having Jr NTR and Prabhas as the lead actors in his next film. While this rumour made fans go gaga, the director has now come out and clarified that his next project will be officially announced only after the making of his ongoing film KGF: Chapter 2 ends. As the director has not denied the reports, it has increased the curiosity of fans.

Answering to a fan’s tweet about his next project starring either Prabhas or Jr NTR, Prashanth wrote on his Twitter space, “Future projects will be announced only after my responsibility towards #KGFChapter2 ends Thank you!!” Well, it looks like an amazing treat is on the cars for the fans of pan Indian movies. However, we cannot help but wait for KGF: Chapter 2’s shooting process to get finished in order to know the director’s next project.

See his Tweet here:

Meanwhile, a couple of days back, it was revealed that the director has resumed the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2 after the halt for pandemic situation. Yash, who is playing the lead role in the magnum opus, took to his social media space and shared a photo from the sets while revealing that he has joined the sets of the film. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 has Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady and it also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in important roles. Prakash Raj recently joined the team in the final leg shoot of the film. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main antagonist.

Credits :Prashanth Neel's Twitter

