KGF director Prashanth Neel gets THIS whopping amount as an advance for a film with Jr NTR?

The south film director Prashanth Neel who gave a blockbuster hit in KGF starring Yash. The director Prashanth Neel is looking forward to the release of his highly anticipated film called KGF: Chapter which again has south star Yash playing the lead. This film is the second part of the original KGF film. Now, as per the latest news update the south director has received a whopping amount of Rs 2 crore as an advance for directing the film with Jr NTR. The film which will be helmed by Prashanth Neel will have Jr NTR in the lead and is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. The producers have given the director the whopping amount as an advance to helm the Jr NTR starrer.

The film by Prashanth Neel with the Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor will reportedly go kick start its shoot in the year 2022. There is no official announcement made by the makers, but the fans are very excited about this film. The south director Prashanth Neel is eagerly looking forward to the release of the Yash starrer. The film releases had been affected severely due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for KGF: Chapter 2 to hit the big screen once the COVID-19 lockdown is over.

The south star Jr NTR is essaying the lead role, in the SS Rajamouli film called RRR. This film will also feature, actor cum producer Ram Charan. The makers of the film RRR had announced that due to the Coronavirus lockdown, they could not make a surprise gift ready in the form of the first look of Jr NTR on his birthday on May 20.

