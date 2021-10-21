KGF director Prashanth Neel wishes Srinidhi Shetty on birthday with fun video of her playing cricket on sets

Srinidhi Shetty turns a year older today and fans are showering the gorgeous actress with immense love and best wishes on social media. KGF director Prashanth Neel also penned a sweet birthday note for Srinidhi and shared a super fun video of her playing cricket on the sets.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Prashanth Neel wrote, "Our kill lady , killing it on Nararchi ground...Happy birthday @SrinidhiShetty7, cant wait for the world to see Reena on the big screen #kgfchapter2 Have a great year ahead!." One can see in the video, Srinidhi Shetty is looking super cute as she gets into a fun banter with others while playing cricket amidst the shoot.

Take a look:

Our kill lady , killing it on Nararchi ground

Happy birthday @SrinidhiShetty7, cant wait for the world to see Reena on the big screen #kgfchapter2

Have a great year ahead! pic.twitter.com/1ipUNrlPog — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) October 21, 2021

KGF: Chapter 2 will see Srinidhi Shetty reprising the role from the first part as Reena Desai. The second installment of the two-part series also has Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in important roles.

One of the most expensive Kannada films, KGF 2 will also release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Bhuvan Gowda is handling the cinematography while Ravi Basrur is scoring the music for the much-anticipated film that is scheduled for a theatrical release on 14 April 2022.