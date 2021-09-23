KGF makers announce comedy entertainer film with Jaggesh titled 'Raghavendra Stores'

Popular Kannada actor Jaggesh is teaming up with the makers of the KGF franchise for a comedy entertainer film. It is titled Raghavendra Stores. The film is being helmed by Santhosh Ananddram. Makers also released the first look and Jaggesh can be seen portraying various emotions based on the cooking items.

Raghavendra Stores is said to entertain audiences of all ages — from age 6 to 60 years. Reportedly, the film will mirror the family issues of today's society. The team of Raghavendra Stores will begin shooting on November 22, 2021. The shooting will take place at 25 locations, and every place will have an important role to play in the film. However, the cast and crew of the film are yet to be decided.

Karthik Gowda, from the film team, shared to ETimes, "This is a comic story that one expects from a Jaggesh film. It will leave one in splits, but still, have a warm feeling. It is a story we had ready with us long ago, even before we had kickstarted work on Yuvvarathnaa. We thought this is the right time for us to commence work on the same."

As the film was announced, many popular Kannada celebrities congratulated the team and lead actor Jaggesh. From Puneeth Rajkumar to Dhananjaya, many Kannada celebs heaped praises about the poster.