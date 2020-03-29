KGF music composer helps his father earn Rs 35 as he turns blacksmith due to Coronavirus lockdown

  1. Home
KGF Chapter 1 musician Ravi Basrur has turned blacksmith at his village to help his father to earn Rs 35 daily. The showbiz industry is shut to prevent the COVID-19 spread, and so, the musician decided to visit his village.
The Coronavirus outbreak has largely affected the lives of poor people. Due to 21-day lockdown, the livelihood of the daily wage workers has hit largely. To everyone's surprise KGF Chapter 1 musician Ravi Basrur has turned blacksmith at his village to help his father to earn Rs 35 daily. The showbiz industry is shut to prevent the COVID-19 spread, and so, the musician decided to visit his village in Kundapura taluk, Udupi district. Ravi took to Facebook and shared about how he is helping his father in the tough times. 

He captioned the video, "The god helps us to revisit our old memories. We are puppet in his hands." One can see in the video, Ravi helping his father and this is sure to leave you amazed. He also expresses how his father feels relieved now. The video has surfaced on social media and fans have been showering Ravi with blessings and love. Check out the video below. 

Meanwhile, celebrities are extending their support by donating a certain amount to the PM relief fund. Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and other many other stars have donated to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM relief funds as support to fight Coronavirus pandemic.

In Bollywood, the Producers Guild of India has set up a relief fund for daily wage workers as their livelihood has been affected due to this deadly virus spread. 

