KGF Promotions: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty dazzle at another Mumbai event

The star-studded team of KGF: Chapter 2 is leaving nothing to chance to promote their forthcoming venture. Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty attended another media event in Mumbai. Yash looked uber-cool in a denim-on-denim attire, which he accessorised with funky shades and white boots. Adheera complimented Rocky Bhai in a casual look. He paired a grey shirt with black trousers.

Srinidhi Shetty upped the glamour quotient in an off-white embellished saree, while Raveena Tandon looked pretty in an orange co-ord dress. Director Prashanth Neel also attended the gathering along with the cast.

Check out the pictures below:

Recently, the makers also dropped the second song from the flick, Yadagara Yadagara. This melody featuring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Srinidhi Shetty is a salute to the unique bond between a mother and her son. This emotional number has been crooned by Suchetha Basrur and lyrics have been penned by Ramajogayya Sastry. The maiden track from the drama, Toofan is on top of the music charts.

This upcoming sequel to the 2018 film KGF, will come to theatres on 14 April. Backed by Vijay Kiragandur, under the banner of Hombale Films, the project will also star Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, and Achyuth Kumar in key roles

Now, talking about the movie’s crew, Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematography and Ujwal Kulkarni is the editor. Ravi Basrur is rendered the tunes for KGF Chapter 2. This highly hyped Kannada flick will also be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

