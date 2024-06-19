KGF star Srinidhi Shetty shares throwback PICS from Switzerland trip; says she wants to visit again 'minus' THIS

KGF and Cobra sensation Srinidhi Shetty is taking fans on a nostalgic journey, reminiscing about her unforgettable Switzerland vacation. Cherishing those blissful vacation days, the actress shared some mesmerizing throwback moments on social media, leaving fans enchanted.

The KGF star shared a 10-slide post featuring her in multiple moods, including enjoying the serene vibe of nature, goofy selfies against icy backdrops, a fun-filled photo enjoying the train ride through greenery, basking under a sunny sky, and more.

Posting the throwback moments on Instagram Shetty penned, “10 slides of randomness for the midweek…

“Most importantly, full of love,” followed by glitter and love emoticons.

Check out the post below:

The Kannada actress also shared a few stories, taking fans on a nostalgic journey down memory lane. Sharing a picture of cloudy hills, she mentioned, “I want to go here again, minus the fog please…”

One of her stories features her enjoying the cool breeze, flaunting her playful side with a quirky caption, “Holding on very tight… If not u would see me flying here…”

The third story features her enjoying the vibe of nature ahead of a snowy mountain, followed by a couple of pictures set against lush greenery and a bustling cityscape.

The last photo completes her throwback journey with another goofy moment, accompanied by a playful caption, “Okayy byee” followed by a couple of playful emojis.

Check out the stories below:

On the work front

Up next, Srinidhi Shetty will be seen in Telusu Kada, an upcoming Telugu romantic entertainer from director Neeraja Kona, starring the charismatic trio of Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty.

With Varisu, Guntur Kaaram fame, Thaman S's musical brilliance, Yuvraj J's cinematography, and Sreekar Prasad's editing, the film promises to be both a visual and emotional treat.

Shetty will also appear in Kichcha 47 in the lead role alongside the Vikrant Rona actor. On the occasion of Kichcha Sudeep's 52nd birthday, Sathya Jyothi Films announced his upcoming film, tentatively titled Kichcha 47, set to be directed by renowned filmmaker Cheran.

The announcement was made with a striking poster featuring an enigmatic figure, presumably Sudeep. with his hands and clothes stained in blood. While the plot and cast details are still under wraps, the intriguing visual has certainly piqued the audience's curiosity.

