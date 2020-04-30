KGF star Yash and Radhika share First PHOTO of their baby boy & it's cute; Fans say 'Salaam Junior Rocky Bhai'

Taking to the photo sharing app Instagram, KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit shared the photo of their baby boy for the first time.

After sharing a glimpse of their baby boy, Kanna star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit shared the photo of their baby boy for the first time on Instagram. As soon as the photo surfaced online, it took over the internet as fans of the KGF star shared it across all social media platforms. Sharing the photo, Radhika Pandit wrote, “Presenting the apple of my eye, the rainbow of our family.. and sure to be Mama's boy our lil Junior Do give him all your love and blessings!!”

The same photo was shared by Yash too, and he captioned it, “Say hello to my little buddy for life do give him all your love and blessings”. KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit welcomed their second child, a baby boy on October 30, 2019. However, the baby’s photo and the name were not revealed by the parents. Yesterday, Radhika Pandit took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her baby boy, in which their first child Arya was also seen. Sharing the photo, she assured that the full photo of their new bundle of joy would be shared soon.

Yash and Rashika’s love story started when the two met at the sets of a daily soap Nandagokula in 2007. They continued to be co-stars in Mr & Mrs Ramachari and Moggina Manasu. Their relationship started as being close friends and eventually love bloomed. Their relationship was kept a secret and when they got engaged in August 2016, the broke the news to their fans. Meanwhile, Radhika is currently busy with Yash’s foundation Yashomarga Foundation, which works with an aim to help farmers. On the work front, Yash is busy with the sequel of KGF.

