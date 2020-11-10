  1. Home
KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit celebrate their son Yatharv's 1st birthday party on a yacht

One can see in the video, the doting parents are enjoying their time with little munchkins Yatharv and Ayra.
Mumbai
KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit celebrate their son Yatharv's 1st birthday party on a yacht
Yash and Radhika Pandit hosted a private 1st birthday bash for their son Yatharv on October 30, 2020. The couple hosted a yacht party attended only by their family members. The Sandalwood couple took to social media and shared a glimpse of the same and it looks every bit adorable. One can see in the video,  the doting parents are enjoying their time with little munchkins- son Yatharv and daughter Ayra. 

Sharing the IGTV video of his son's birthday, Yash wrote, "U may not remember the flavour of your cake, u may not know why that day was so special.. but to us, as parents it was a celebration we will cherish for life.. a year gone by as parents of a lil bundle of happiness!! Happy birthday."  Yash had planned a grand birthday bash for his son's first birthday. However, due to COVID-19, he decided to keep it small, private and only for family members.

CLICK ON THE LINK TO WATCH THE VIDEO: 

On their son's birthday, Radhika Pandit and Yash penned beautiful notes on Instagram along with photos. Radhika had written, "Happy birthday to the one who will always, forever be my baby boy. Love u."

On the other hand, Yash had shared a super cute picture of Yatharv along with a sweet caption that read, "Roar loud... Happy Birthday my lil." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash) on

On their firstborn Ayra’s first birthday, December 3, 2019, Yash and Radhika had hosted a carnival themed birthday, which was attended by many biggies from Kannada film industry. 

Credits :Instagram

