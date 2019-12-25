KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit look regal in their latest picture as they celebrate Christmas

Blessed with two kids, a baby girl named Ayra and a baby boy, the couple is winning the hearts with their adorable chemistry. Radhika Pandit, who is super active on social media, recently shared a lovely photo of her with Yash as they celebrated Christmas together.
Blessed with two kids, a baby girl named Ayra and a baby boy, the couple is winning the hearts with their adorable chemistry. Radhika Pandit, who is super active on social media, recently shared a lovely photo of her with Yash as they celebrated Christmas together. 

One can see in the photo, Yash and Radhika looking stunning together as they twin in all-black for the Christmas eve. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Radhika Pandit wrote, “Ready to ride on our sleigh to thank Santa for giving us the most precious gifts since last two Xmas, Ayra and Junior Y.. (We must have been really good) MERRY CHRISTMAS everyone!! #radhikapandit #nimmaRP.” Yash and Radhika Pandit got married in 2016 and since then, the two are winning the hearts of their fans with their sizzling chemistry.

On the work front, Yash is busy with the shooting of the second part of his blockbuster flick, KGF. KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as a villain Adheera.  Director Prashanth Neel's upcoming film has been the talk of the town since its inception. The makers of Yash starrer recently released the much-awaited first look from the film and it has set high expectations among the cine-goers. 

