KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit look regal in their latest picture as they celebrate Christmas

Blessed with two kids, a baby girl named Ayra and a baby boy, the couple is winning the hearts with their adorable chemistry. Radhika Pandit, who is super active on social media, recently shared a lovely photo of her with Yash as they celebrated Christmas together.

The power couple of the Kannada film industry, KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit have set relationship goals for years now with their adorable moments. Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the most loved couples in the South Indian Film industry. Blessed with two kids, a baby girl named Ayra and a baby boy, the couple is winning the hearts with their adorable chemistry. Radhika Pandit, who is super active on social media, recently shared a lovely photo of her with Yash as they celebrated Christmas together.

On the work front, Yash is busy with the shooting of the second part of his blockbuster flick, KGF. KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as a villain Adheera. Director Prashanth Neel's upcoming film has been the talk of the town since its inception. The makers of Yash starrer recently released the much-awaited first look from the film and it has set high expectations among the cine-goers.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Radhika Pandit opens up on doing a film with Yash and her proud moment as a wife

Credits :Instagram

Read More