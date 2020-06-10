KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's candid conversation on the film sets in a BTS PIC is an endearing sight

Yash is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2 co-starring Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and others. Meanwhile, check out an unseen BTS picture of the South star and his wife Radhika.

South star Yash’s fame rose to greater heights in 2019 post the release of his much-awaited movie KGF: Chapter 1. His rugged and intriguing look as Rocky from the movie has been loved by the audience who are now eagerly waiting for the release of the action drama’s second installment. Apart from being a talented actor, Yash aka Naveen Kumar Gowda is also a perfect family man. He is married to Radhika Pandit and they are doting parents to two kids.

We have now come across an unseen BTS picture from the sets of KGF: Chapter 1 which is hard to miss. Yash and his wife Radhika are seen indulged in some candid conversation with few other people as can be seen in the picture. The actor looks dapper in a brown leather jacket teamed up with a pair of matching grey trousers. And of course, he also flaunts his signature beard! Radhika, on the other hand, is seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans.

Check out the BTS picture below:

Yash is currently gearing up for the release of KGF: Chapter 2 in which he will be reprising his role as Rocky. The movie already went on floors last year and also features Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and in pivotal roles. Apart from that, it stars Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, and others. The action drama has been directed by Prashanth Neel and is scheduled to be released on October 23, 2020.

(ALSO READ: KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's latest photo with their their daughter Ayra will melt your heart)

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×