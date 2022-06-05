KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's latest couple PHOTO screams ‘LOVE'

KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the most adored couples in Sandalwood. They keep setting the internet on fire with their ravishing pictures. Once again, the netizens went gaga over the lovebird's latest social media update as Radhika Pandit dropped a sassy picture with her hubby on Instagram.

While Yash oozed charm in a black and green shirt, his better half looked stunning in a red ethnic top and denim. This lovely still was captioned, "I read somewhere that, A good painter needs only three colours, Black White and Red." Meanwhile, Radhika Pandit also frequently shares cute sneak peeks of their little munchkins Ayra and Yatharv on the photo-sharing app.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Yash has delivered the biggest blockbuster of his career with his last release, KGF: Chapter 2. His impactful performances alongside Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon received a lot of praise from the audience.

Given the massive success of the KGF franchise, the makers have already declared the third installment in the series. Talking about KGF 3, Vijay Kiragandur from Hombale Films was quoted as saying, “We have already disclosed that KGF 3 is in the making but the timeline of shoots is not decided yet. Yes, we are all working on chapter 3 but I can assure you that it won’t go on floors this year. We will make a big bang announcement once everything is locked. There's a lot to work on – the script, the schedule of the actor and director – it should all fall in place before we announce KGF 3."

Talking about the film's tentative timeline, he said, “It’s difficult to say because the director is working on Salaar. So it all depends on the dates of Yash and Prashanth Neel. KGF 3 will happen in the future but definitely not so soon."

