KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's latest photo with their their daughter Ayra will melt your heart

Radhika Pandit has shared another cute picture of her with Yash kissing Ayra's head which deserves your attention. Check out the super cute picture below.
Kannada star Yash is a hands-on father to his daughter Ayra. While the actor keeps treating his fans with adorable photos of his first child, fans are eagerly waiting for his second baby's first picture. The actor will be sharing the first picture of his baby boy soon and meanwhile, little Ayra is winning hearts on social media. Yash recently shared a cute picture of him with Ayra giving a tough look to her father. The photo shows father-daughter duo gazing straight at each other. The picture was shared after Ayra's mundan ceremony.

Well, now Radhika Pandit has shared another cute picture of her with Yash kissing Ayra's head and you just can't ignore. Radhika Pandit took to Instagram and shared it along with a very cute caption. She wrote, "Mr and Mrs Yash.. with a totally kissable head in between P.S : She surprised us all by staying so calm throughout the process! I think I was freaking out the most!! #nimmaRP #radhikapandit." It is the most beautiful family pic that you will see today. Check it out below.

On the work front, Yash will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2. Sequel to 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1, the film will star Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in an important role. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores for then. Yash is expected to leave the audience amazed yet again with his Rocky Bhai character. 

