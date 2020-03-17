KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's latest photo with their their daughter Ayra will melt your heart

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Radhika Pandit has shared another cute picture of her with Yash kissing Ayra's head which deserves your attention. Check out the super cute picture below.

Kannada star Yash is a hands-on father to his daughter Ayra. While the actor keeps treating his fans with adorable photos of his first child, fans are eagerly waiting for his second baby's first picture. The actor will be sharing the first picture of his baby boy soon and meanwhile, little Ayra is winning hearts on social media. Yash recently shared a cute picture of him with Ayra giving a tough look to her father. The photo shows father-daughter duo gazing straight at each other. The picture was shared after Ayra's mundan ceremony.

Radhika Pandit has shared another cute picture of her with Yash kissing Ayra's head which deserves your attention. Check out the super cute picture below.

On the work front, Yash will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2. Sequel to 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1, the film will star Sanjay Dutt and in an important role. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores for then. Yash is expected to leave the audience amazed yet again with his Rocky Bhai character.

Credits :Instagram

Read More