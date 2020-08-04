  • facebook
KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's little munchkins look adorable while celebrating Raksha Bandhan; See Photos

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Yash's wife Radhika Pandit took to Instagram and shared a few photos of her kids celebrating their first rakhi.
KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are cherishing every moment of parenthood. The couple has been treating their fans with some amazing photos and videos of their kids on social media. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Radhika Pandit took to Instagram and shared a few photos of her kids celebrating their first rakhi. One can see in the photos Ayra tieing rakhi to her little brother and it is all things cute. Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, "Their first Rakshabandan...The precious bond between siblings is just priceless!!" 

Recently, Radhika Pandit had shared a picture of her daughter Ayra reading books. As she is too little, Ayra was only looking at the pictures. Radhika Pandit shared about it on Instagram and wrote, "I haven't concentrated this hard even during exams!! I prefer giving her books instead of phones/television, to keep her entertained, this way she develops the habit of reading. Of course now she just looks at the pictures!!."

On the work front, Yash will be seen next in KGF Chapter 2. The film also stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in important roles. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film will release in 5 languages and will see Yash again in the role of 'Rocky Bhai'. KGF 2 will release on the big screen and not only any OTT platform, as revealed by Yash during one of the interviews recently. 

