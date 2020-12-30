KGF star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit spending time with their kids by the beach is all about family love

KGF star Yash's wife Radhika Pandit shared a cute video from Yatharv's first birthday and it is adorable.

Kannada star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are one of the most adorable and power couples of the industry. Besides being a stunning couple, Yash and Radhika have embraced parenthood in the best way possible. Yash always makes sure to take some time out from his busy schedule to be with his kids at home. The duo became parents to a baby girl, Ayra in December 2018, and were blessed with a son, Yatharv, in October 2019. Well, recently Radhika Pandit shared a super cute video from Yatharv's first birthday and it is adorable.

One can see in the video, Yash and Radhika Pandit are seen spending time with their kids by the beach. One of the loveable moments sees the doting father holding the baby boy in his arms and we are aww of it. Meanwhile, on April 30, the KGF actor shared the first picture of his son with fans on social media. He wrote, "Say hello to my little buddy for life. do give him all your love and blessings (sic)."

On the work front, Yash will be seen in KGF: Chapter 2. The film, which is directed by Prashanth Neel, also stars Sanjay Dutt, , Prakash Raj and Srinidhi Shetty. KGF 2 is the sequel to 2018 period-action film K.G.F-Chapter 1.

Meanwhile, Yash and Radhika Pandit recently graced the small screen for a TV commercial. The couple reunited on screen after 4 years.

