KGF star Yash cuts a birthday cake with daughter Ayra amidst fireworks and its adorable; WATCH

The Rocking star of the Sandalwood industry, Yash cut a 5700-kg birthday cake along with his daughter Ayra. Now, a video of the father-daughter duo celebrating the special day has surfaced on social media and its super cute.
5937 reads Mumbai Updated: January 9, 2020 12:42 pm
On his birthday yesterday, Kannada star Yash shared a new poster of his upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2. The fans of the actor celebrated his birthday in the best possible way. While Twitter was buzzing with a lot of wishes, thousands of his fans had gathered at the Nandi Link Grounds, Nayandahalli, for a gala celebration. A grand party was hosted last night, which was attended by Yash's wife Radhika Pandit, daughter Ayra and other close friends. The Rocking star of the Sandalwood industry also cut a 5,700-kg cake along with his daughter Ayra. Now, a video of the father-daughter duo celebrating the special day has surfaced on social media and its super cute. 

On Yash's birthday, Radhika Pandit took over the actor's Instagram account and wished him through a special video. Sharing a video of her making a cake with Ayra, Radhika wrote, "SURPRISE! We’ve taken over your account like we’ve taken over your life. Happy birthday to the one and only #RockingStarfrom your biggest fans!" Yash is a doting father to his two adorable kids daughter Ayra and a baby boy. Radhika shared the first picture of their baby boy on New Year's and it took social media by storm.

Meanwhile, sharing the new poster on Yash's 34th birthday, director Prashanth Neel tweeted, "Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday #RockyBecomesABrand. All of you have a great and safe birthday celebration with our Rocking Star Yash (sic)".

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash) on

KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt as Adheera who is an antagonist. The sequel of the KGF is expected to be bigger, better and like never before. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit) on

Credits :Instagram

