KGF star Yash flaunts his beard and stylish long tresses look in this latest photo

Kannada star Yash has earned a massive fan following across the country with his role as 'Rocky Bhai' in KGF: Chapter 1. After the film's success, the moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what's in store for them next. KGF: Chapter 2 has been the talk of the town since its inception and there has been a lot of excitement around it. Meanwhile, Yash has treated his fans with a dashing picture of himself on Instagram. One can see in the picture, Yash is wearing a red hoodie and is looking stunning as ever. The Sandalwood star is flaunting his heavy beard and styling long tresses look in this latest picture that will soon take social media by storm.

Well, the heavy beard has become a signature style of Yash's personality. Also, it is an important element of his look in KGF: Chapter 2 as well. It definitely requires a lot of time and extra effort but Yash makes sure to keep it well-groomed. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Yash shared a beautiful video of him with his sister, Nandini. The brother-sister duo celebrated Rakhi at the actor's farmhouse. Yash wrote, "Happy Raksha Bandhan to all the brothers and sisters out there...Today’s celebration at farm house."

Taking about Yash's role in KGF franchise, the film sees him getting involved with the gold mafia. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 will also feature Sanjay Dutt as Adheera and in important roles. Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead role. The magnum opus is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 23, 2020.

