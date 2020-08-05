  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

KGF star Yash flaunts his beard and stylish long tresses look in this latest photo

Yash has treated his fans with a dashing picture of himself on Instagram. One can see in the picture, Yash has worn a red hoodie and is looking handsome.
20681 reads Mumbai
KGF star Yash flaunts his beard and stylish long tresses look in this latest photoKGF star Yash flaunts his beard and stylish long tresses look in this latest photo
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kannada star Yash has earned a massive fan following across the country with his role as 'Rocky Bhai' in KGF: Chapter 1. After the film's success, the moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what's in store for them next. KGF: Chapter 2 has been the talk of the town since its inception and there has been a lot of excitement around it. Meanwhile, Yash has treated his fans with a dashing picture of himself on Instagram. One can see in the picture, Yash is wearing a red hoodie and is looking stunning as ever. The Sandalwood star is flaunting his heavy beard and styling long tresses look in this latest picture that will soon take social media by storm. 

Well, the heavy beard has become a signature style of Yash's personality. Also, it is an important element of his look in KGF: Chapter 2 as well. It definitely requires a lot of time and extra effort but Yash makes sure to keep it well-groomed. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Yash shared a beautiful video of him with his sister, Nandini. The brother-sister duo celebrated Rakhi at the actor's farmhouse. Yash wrote, "Happy Raksha Bandhan to all the brothers and sisters out there...Today’s celebration at farm house." 

Check out Yash's latest Instagram post below: 

Also Read: KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's little munchkins look adorable while celebrating Raksha Bandhan; See Photos 

Taking about Yash's role in KGF franchise, the film sees him getting involved with the gold mafia. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 will also feature Sanjay Dutt as Adheera and Raveena Tandon in important roles. Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead role. The magnum opus is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 23, 2020. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement