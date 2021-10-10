KGF star Yash flaunts his long tresses and cool denim on denim look as he visits a salon in Mumbai

KGF star Yash is currently in Mumbai and the handsome hunk was spotted today outside a popular salon. One can see, Yash flaunting his long tresses and cool denim on denim look as he makes his way to Aalim Hakim's salon. Yash is known for carrying a rough and tough look and this time again he manages to turn enough heads with his style statement.

Meanwhile, Yash's fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his much-awaited film KGF 2, also known as K.G.F: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is set to release in theatres on April 14th 2022. Announcing the film's release date, Yash recently tweeted, "The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised.We will be out in theatres on April 14th 2022. #KGF2onApr14 @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7."

Meanwhile, check out his latest spotted photos below:

Shot in Kannada, the upcoming film will be dubbed in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

While Yash and Srinidhi Shetty will reprise their respective roles from KGF: Chapter 1, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj are the new addition to the star cast.