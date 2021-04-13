KGF star Yash gets a new classy look and it will make you skip a heartbeat; Check it out

Yash, who will be seen in KGF: Chapter 2, is breaking the internet for his new look which has been shared on social media by hair stylist Aalim Hakim.

Yash has been the talk of the town ever since he was seen in KGF: Chapter 1. The actor had nailed his stint in the movie and left everyone amazed. Be it his impeccable acting prowess, his looks and swag, everything about Yash grabbed eyeballs. It was a treat to watch him in KGF: Chapter 1. And while the audience has been eagerly waiting for the second installment of the franchise, Yash is once again making the headlines for his new look at the moment.

In the photo, Yash was seen posting with celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim who had given the Sandalwood superstar a classy makeover. The KGF star was seen dressed in a black t-shirt and was seen flexing his muscles as he pointed out as this stylish. Interestingly, Yash’s new look, which has made millions of hearts skip a heartbeat in one glimpse, was shared by Aalim who was all praises for the actor. He wrote, “Have known Yash for years and he is still the same humble and down to earth man... Always thinking of how to benefit others and give his best to everyone.. It’s very rare to see this kind of selfless attitude in today’s time ...An amazing soul and one gets to learn so much from being around him.. It’s his positive pure energy that has given him such thundering success. He is truly a superstar.”

Take a look at Yash’s new look:

Meanwhile, talking about KGF: Chapter 2, the movie will feature Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist and will mark his first collaboration with Yash. The movie is slated to hit the screens on July 16 this year.

