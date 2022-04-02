KGF star Yash goes the traditional way this Ugadi; Enjoys family feast with wife and kids on banana leaves; Se

It is believed that the family that eats together stays together. Today is Ugadi and KGF star Yash is enjoying a traditional family feast at the festival. His better half, Radhika Pandit posted a preview of the celebration on social media. She shared a few pictures where the entire clan is sitting on the floor and eating their food on banana leaves. Yash looks dapper in a yellow kurta and Radhika Pandit is seen sitting beside him looking gorgeous in a saree.

However, their two adorable kids Yatharv and Ayra steel the show with their charm and innocence. Yash just like the dotting father he is can be seen enjoying his family time with his little munchkins. This adorable post was accompanied by the following note,“E Varsha Beviginta bella jaasti irali.. Tumba obattu tinni Yellarigu UGADI habbada shubhashayagalu!! To everyone out there celebrating.. a very happy Gudi padwa ( have lots of Puran poli today) after all that's what festivals are all about.. Happiness, togetherness and FOOD #radhikapandit #nimmarp”

Check out the post below:

On the work front, Yash will next appear in the movie KGF Chapter 2. The actor has kickstarted the promotions of his upcoming action-drama along with the lead cast of the film including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty. Yesterday, the team reached Delhi to promote their next.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, this action drama will be released in theatres on April 14 in multiple languages like Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner, Bhuvan Gowda has cranked the camera for KGF Chapter 2 and Ravi Basrur has rendered the music.

