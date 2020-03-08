KGF star Yash has a super cute birthday wish for wife Radhika Pandit; Says 'she is the oldest kid of our home'

The KGF star Yash took to social media and shared a romantic picture of him with wife Radhika Pandit from her small cake cutting celebration at home. Check it out below.

Kannada actress and super mom of two kids, Radhika Pandit celebrated her birthday yesterday, March 7. The actress turned a year older and she was showered with beautiful birthday wishes on social media. However, one of the cutest and much-awaited wishes came from none other than Yash. The KGF star took to social media and shared a romantic picture of him with wife Radhika Pandit from her small cake cutting celebration at home. He captioned it, "Happy birthday to the oldest kid of our home!" Isn't it the most amazing birthday wish by Yash for his wife Radhika Pandit?

According to media reports, Yash had planned a grand birthday party but they cancelled it because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Radhika also shared a video on Instagram and revealed that they are trying to keep the birthday celebrations simple this year for the same reason. She further added that the decision has been made for the good as the huge gathering cannot be held due to the deadly spread coronavirus.

Meanwhile, check out Yash's beautiful birthday wish for wife Radhika Pandit:

On the work front, Yash will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2. Helmed by Prashant Neel, the film will also star Sanjay Dutt and in key roles. The first look of Yash has already set high expectations among the moviegoers and they can't wait to know what's in stores next.

