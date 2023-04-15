KGF star Yash in Sri Lanka; Actor explores region for upcoming shoot

KGF star Yash is the favorite actor of the audience and a leading choice of directors in the South film industry. Ever since the release of his superhit film KGF, the actor is called Rocking Star Yash or Rocky bhai. April 14 marked the one-year release of KGF 2. While the actor has been flooded with some exciting offers from some of the biggest names in the industry, recent reports suggested Yash’s next could be helmed by National Award-Winning director Geethu Mohandas.

Yash is enjoying in Sri Lanka

While much speculation is underway about Yash’s next film, the actor, in the meanwhile is enjoying his time in the neighboring coastal country, Sri Lanka. Several pictures are doing the rounds on the internet that shows Yash posing with many officials and other nationals. As per recent reports, he recently explored the Yala National Park in the southern region of the country.

Take a look at Yash’s pictures from Sri Lanka here:

Rumors are also doing the round that Yash was in Sri Lanks to do recce for one of his upcoming films. In fact, a Government official shared a photo with the actor and wrote on Twitter, “Met with Naveen Kumar Gowda the Indian actor better known by his stage name Yash, recipient of three Filmfare Awards. Keen on using Sri Lanka for some of his shoots.”

Yash’s upcoming Yash 19 is expected to go on floors in June and will be targeting a late 2024 release. So, fans are speculating that the film will be shot in Sri Lanka. There has been no official confirmation from Yash or any of the makers yet.

1 year of KGF 2

Meanwhile, Yash’s second film in the action franchise KGF completed one year yesterday. The first film was released in December 2018, and KGF Chapter 2 was released on April 14, 2022. This film made Yash a household name and helped the star achieve pan-India success and recognition.

