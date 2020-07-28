KGF star Yash looks all dapper in this throwback PHOTO and the fans are simply awestruck

The KGF 2 actor was seen in a casual avatar in the throwback picture and the fans are left simply awestruck. Yash is seen donning a white t-shirt and a jacket.

The southern star Yash looks very dapper in this throwback photo. The KGF actor was seen in a casual avatar in the throwback picture and the fans are left simply awestruck by the star. Yash who has featured as the lead in the super hit film KGF is seen donning a white t-shirt and a jacket. The actor looks handsome in his casual avatar. Yash is all smiles in this throwback photo and the fans are surely drooling over it.

On the work front, Yash will be seen as the lead actor in the upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. The film is helmed by ace southern director Prashanth Neel. Some days back, southern director Prashanth Neel has shared photos with the film KGF 2's lead star Yash. The film which is among the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry will also feature Bollywood actors and Sanjay Dutt. The Mohra actress Raveena Tandon will be essaying a key role in the upcoming Prashanth Neel directorial.

The makers of the film KGF 2 had previously also shared pictures of the actress will the film's crew from the sets of the film. The makers of KGF 2 had some time back, shared the first look poster of Sanjay Dutt who reportedly is essaying the role of the villain. Sanjay Dutt's first look poster from the southern flick KGF: Chapter 2 is intense and has left the fans and followers of the Bollywood actor very intrigued.

