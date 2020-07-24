  1. Home
KGF star Yash makes a classy style statement in this throwback PHOTO & fans can't stop gushing over it

The throwback photo featuring Yash is surely giving out some major fashion goals to his fans and followers. Check it out.
652 reads Mumbai
Yash,KGF,SouthKGF star Yash makes a classy style statement in this throwback PHOTO & fans can't stop gushing over it
The southern star Yash who featured in the super hit film KGF is seen making a style statement in this throwback photo. The actor is seen in a stylish outfit. Yash is seen in a purple jacket in the throwback photo and the fans cannot stop gushing about it. The KGF star enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The throwback photo featuring Yash is surely giving out some major fashion goals to his fans and followers. On the work front Yash will be seen next in the southern drama called KGF: Chapter 2.   

The actor will be seen as the lead in the film helmed by Prashanth Neel. This film is the second film in the KGF franchise. The first film KGF was a massive success and the fans are very eager to see the second film. The upcoming film, titled KGF: Chapter 2 is among the highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The southern drama, KGF 2 will also feature Bollywood actors Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt. The Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be essaying the role of the villain. It would be exciting to see Sanjay Dutt as the villain locking horns with the lead actor Yash.

Check out the photo

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Swagger Rocky Bhai

A post shared by Yash KGF (@yash.rocky.fans) on

The first look poster of the Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt from the much-awaited film KGF 2 was unveiled by the makers of the film some time back. The fans and film audiences are very impressed by the first look poster of the film's villain. 

Credits :instagram

