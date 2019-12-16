KGF star Yash makes a sudden trip to China; Here's why

Yash has made a sudden trip to China for some personal work. He is currently in China for his farmhouse shopping and will return on December 21, a source close to the actor revealed to Pinkvilla.

The Rocking star of Kannada film industry, Yash is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. The shooting of the film kick-started a few months ago and there is a lot of excitement among the moviegoers to know what's in stores next. Meanwhile, Yash has made a sudden trip to China for some personal work. He is currently in China for his farmhouse shopping and will return on December 21, a source close to the actor revealed to Pinkvilla. Yash will return on December 21 for the launch of the first look of KGF: Chapter 2.

Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen as a villain in the film took to Twitter and announced about the same. He wrote, "The journey of Adheera begins... #KGFChapter2 first look out on 21st Dec. It's been a wonderful experience being a part of the KGF franchise!." KGF second part is expected to be bigger, better and will give audience the never seen before visual experience. Yash, during an interview, revealed about how he doesn't believe in speaking about his film once the film is out and hit. He revealed, "The success of KGF is not ultimate and I would never like to rest on my laurels. I speak about my films till it hit the screens. Once it is out, I will not talk about it. And if the movie turns out to be a hit, I would not open my mouth at all. Because it might make you lose your focus."

KGF:Chapter 1 was a smashing box office hit. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film features Srinidhi Shetty and Malavika Avinash.

