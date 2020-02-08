KGF star Yash is the most down to earth actor in the entertainment industry and THIS video is proof; WATCH

A candid video of Yash, who will be next seen in KGF: Chapter 2, has surfaced online and it is making rounds on social media.

While we are waiting to see Yash on the big screens in his next movie KGF: Chapter 2, a video has surfaced online, which is a compilation of Yash during various public appearances. In the video, one can notice that Yash has been a humble celebrity and whenever his fans took next to him to click pictures, he did not even once stop them or hesitate to take pictures. There is also a clip, which shows glimpse of the actor crossing a busy street which is flooded with people.

On the work front, Yash along with director Prashant Neel and his team are busy with the shooting of KGF’s sequel, KGF: Chapter 2. The makers had announced earlier that the film will come out as a grand summer treat, and now, grapevine has that the film is in the final shooting schedule, and portions of Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, who is the female lead, are being shot in Mysuru. Media reports also suggest that the final few scenes after the last schedule will be shot in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City.

KGF: Chapter - 2 is being produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films. KGF 2 will see Yash reprising his role as Raja Krishnappa Bairya – Rocky, and he will be seen romancing Srinidhi Shetty on-screen. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is also on board for the sequel. Ravi Basrur, who composed music for KGF: Chapter 1, will score music for the sequel as well. The film’s firstlook was revealed on December 21, 2019, and the makers are yet to reveal the film’s teaser.

