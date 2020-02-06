From KGF star Yash to Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay: Income Tax raids on top South celebs

While the Tamil star Vijay is being questioned by the officials, take a look at South celebrities whose houses were raided by the IT department.

As we all know our favourite actors are popular and rich, hence they are always under the radar of the Income Tax department. In fact, a lot of South celebrities are familiar with income tax raids. The investigation wing of the income-tax department raided Thalapathy Vijay's residence in Chennai on Wednesday. A warrant was issued yesterday under the provisions of Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The actor had to accompany the IT officials from the sets of his upcoming film Master for further investigations in the ongoing operation at his residence in Chennai. READ MORE

While the Tamil star Vijay is being questioned by the officials, take a look at South celebrities whose houses were raided by the IT department.

Rashmika Mandanna: Rashmika Mandanna recently hit the headlines in January 2020 after IT officials after they raided her house in Karnataka. A team of IT officials from Bengaluru visited her residence in the morning and have found unaccounted cash. According to media reports, the IT officials seized Rs 25 lakh unaccounted cash and documents. The team has seized undeclared assets of Rs 3.94 crore and have found a loophole in the IT returns file of the actress. Also, undeclared Income worth Rs 5 crore has been claimed by the IT department.

Nayanthara: In 2015, Nayanthara's house was under the radar after it was raided by the income tax department.

Samantha Akkineni: Along with Nayanthara's, Samantha Akkineni's house was also raided by the income tax department. In 2015, an Income Tax official told The Hindu, “We raided the offices and premises of ten people including actor Vijay, Samantha and Nayanthara and recovered cash and gold. We won’t be able to give the break up now but in total, we have found Rs 2 core cash and gold worth Rs 2 crore."

Yash, Kiccha Sudeep, Shivaraj Kumar, Puneeth Rajkumar: Sandalwood stars Yash, Kiccha Sudeep, Shivaraj Kumar, Puneeth Rajkumar hit the headlines last year in January after they were put under scrutiny by IT officials. Rockline Venkatesh's Nagapura house and Vijay Kiragandur's Nagarabhavi residence are also under scrutiny. IT officials simultaneously raided Yash's Kathreguppe residence and Hosakerahalli office, and Puneeth Rajkumar's Sadashiva Nagar residence. READ MORE

Nagarjuna Akkineni: Nagarjuna Akkineni was in the news over the reports of income tax raids at his house. However, the actor rubbished the news. Nagarjuna took to Twitter and reacted to the same. "Quite a few of my friends have been calling me and asking me if I had raid from the income tax department!! This is news to me no such raid has happened on me or my offices. FYI," he tweeted.

