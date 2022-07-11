KGF star Yash to NOT announce his next amid huge buzz by fans on Yash19

Rocking star Yash, who rose to fame with his blockbuster KGF, is currently trending on Internet. Fans of the actor are eagerly for the details of his next and are anticipating an announcement in the coming days. They are also trending the Kannada star on Twitter with his next, tentatively titled Yash19. However, our sources have informed us that it is just a speculation and not true.

Fans of the Yash are trending hashtag 'Yash Boss' and 'Yash 19' on Twitter and creating a huge buzz, anticipating the news of an official announcement regarding the project. However, while the buzz has taken the internet by storm, our sources have informed us that the official announcement of Yash's next will not be announced soon.

A source informed Pinkvilla exclusively that it is just speculation doing bouts currently and the official announcement of Yash's next film be made anytime soon.

After the immense success of KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2, all eyes are on his next. Everyone is eagerly waiting too see which filmmaker will culminate with the star so the stakes will be sky-high. Also, as Yash has been catapulted to pan-India same with KGF, any movie that features in will be catering to the pan-India audience. However, looks like fans have to wait for a litter longer for the announcement of the next.

According to reports, Yash is teaming up with director Narthan for an upcoming film and Pooja Hegde is approached for the role of the female lead. However, nothing is officially confirmed.

Also Read: Yash proves family love is forever as he poses with Radhika Pandit, Ayra & Yatharv for a priceless PIC

Yash is currently the most sought-after actor in the Indian cinema as KGF: Chapter 2 went on to become the 2nd highest grosser movie of all time. He rose to fame with KGF: Chapter 1 and came back stronger with KGF: Chapter 2, competing with another biggest Indian film RRR. After two super hit parts, Yash is going to come yet again as Rocky Bhai with the third part as the makers have already officially announced KGF 3.