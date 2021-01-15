KGF star Yash poses for an EPIC photo with Prabhas at Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar's launch; Take a look

Prabhas plays a violent character in Salaar, and reportedly, he is leaving no stone unturned to a beefed-up look for the role.

KGF star Yash launches Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar with a customary puja in Hyderabad. The Rocking star of the Kannada film industry graced the event today and also posed for an epic photo with Baahubali star. One can see, Yash looking dapper as ever in his casual yet cool outfit while Prabhas opted for a white kurta paired with formal pants. Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar is one of the much-anticipated projects that audience is eagerly looking forward to. Prabhas plays a violent character, and reportedly, he is leaving no stone unturned to a beefed-up look for the role.

Reportedly, the Mahurat puja was also attended by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathnarayan CN and filmmaker SS Rajamouli. "I'm really excited to start the shoot of the film post the Muhurat Puja in Hyderabad and reveal my look to the fans," Prabhas said in a statement to IANS. The buzz around the film is insane since Salaar is being backed by Hombale Films, the production company which is also producing KGF franchise.

The first look of Salaar was released in December and it took social media by storm. Releasing the look on Twitter, Prashanth Neel tweeted, “An Action Saga #SALAAR. THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. .CALLED ONE MAN... THE MOST VIOLENT!! For the love of cinema, breaking the fence of languages, presenting to you an Indian Film. Dearest welcome to Darling #Prabhas sir."

Prabhas has not one but three big-budget films that are set to release in 2021 and 2022. Prabhas is already wrapping up Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde. He also has more two big-ticket projects- an untitled film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin and magnum opus Adipurush with Om Raut.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×