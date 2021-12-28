KGF star Yash poses for a family picture with wife Radhika Pandit and their two munchkins

Holiday feels are all around the house of KGF star Yash. His wife and actress Radhika Pandit took to Instagram and shared a family picture with Yash and their two adorable kids. Sharing the lovely still, she wrote “Santa wears green in our family..Hope u all had a very Merry Christmas.” While Yash was seen in green, Radhika Pandit donned a gorgeous red dress for the photo.

Their son Yatharv twinned with his dad in green and daughter Ayra followed her mom in red. Just recently, Radhika Pandit had shared a picture of their munchkins enjoying the Christmas festivities . The actress frequently shares photographs of the kids and their adorable family. Yash and his wife met on the sets of a television show and got married in a grand ceremony on December 9, 2016. These two actors have been couple goals ever since.

Check out the post below:

In the meantime, Yash who rose to fame with 2018 outing, K.G.F Chapter 1, will soon appear in the second installment of the franchise. The film is being helmed by director Prashanth Neel, who also directed the original film. Yash’s next has an ensemble cast with actors like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and Achyuth Kumar. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the highly anticipated project will be out in theatres on 14 April 2022. While, Bhuvan Gowda has handled the cinematography for the film, Ravi Basrur has composed the music for the project.