KGF star Yash & Prithviraj Sukumaran posing together in a throwback monochrome PHOTO is hard to miss

South film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Yash are known for their acting, style and perfection. Meanwhile, check out a throwback picture of the two actors.

Yash and Prithviraj Sukumaran are currently two of the most popular actors in the South film industry. The two of them have proved their mettle in acting through the multiple movies in which they have appeared till date. Needless to say, both Yash and Prithviraj have their separate fan bases which keep on increasing daily for reasons that are quite obvious. In the midst of all this, we have come across a throwback picture of the two superstars that is unmissable.

As we can see it’s a black and white picture in which Prithviraj and Yash are posing together for the camera. Needless to say, they are literally melting our hearts with their beaming smiles while being clicked for the picture. Yash looks dapper as he is seen wearing a t-shirt and jacket. He also flaunts his KGF style beard. Prithviraj, on the other hand, looks no less clad in a floral shirt as he poses with the former.

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the professional front, Yash is currently awaiting the release of KGF: Chapter 2 which is a sequel to the 2018 movie of the same name. It also features Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, , Anant Nag, and others in the lead roles. The action drama has been directed by Prashanth Neel. Talking about Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor has some interesting projects lined up one of which is Aadujeevitham directed by Blessy. He will also be seen in L2: Empuraan and Variyamkunnan.

Credits :Instagram

