KGF star Yash, Radhika Pandit bonding with Diganth, Aindrita Ray at a party is all we want to do post lockdown

As we all know social distancing is the only essential way to control the spread of COVID-19. India is currently witnessing 21-day lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak. Citizens have self-quarantined and are spending much of their time with family and kids at home. Celebrities are also encouraging their fans to stay home and safe. People of India are waiting for things to get back to normal and meet their friends. While you are planning your to-do list, we bring a throwback picture of KGF star Yash partying with his industry friends Diganth and Aindrita Ray. Them bonding in this throwback picture is all we are waiting to do after the lockdown ends. Ain't we?

This picture is from Yash's birthday party and these two couples are setting major friendship goals. Kannada star Diganth Manchale got married to actress Aindrita Ray at a resort near Nandi Hills on December 12, 2018. It was quite a private affair attended by only close friends and family members. Since Aindrita is Bengali, it was a complete Bengali style wedding. Meanwhile, check out their throwback picture below.



View this post on Instagram Had to be a rocking night with @thenameisyash throwing it!! #bdaycelebration #kfi #rockingstaryash A post shared by Aindrita Ray (@aindrita_ray) on Jan 17, 2020 at 10:28am PST

On the work front, Yash will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2. It is one of the much-anticipated films that moviegoers are looking forward to. KGF also stars and Sanjay Dutt in important roles. Yash recently took to social media and shared about the film's release date. He wrote, "KGF empire opens its gates for u, this October 23rd! Chapter 2 hitting screens worldwide!."

Check out motion poster here:

