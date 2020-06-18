KGF star Yash with Radhika Pandit & daughter Ayra send a message on COVID 19; Say 'Our fight is NOT over yet'

Kannada superstar Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit have sent out a strong message on taking precautions amid COVID-19 pandemic.

As we all know, India is a worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic. While the country is in the unlock phase, the cases are only increasing with each passing day. A lot of celebrities are spreading awareness about taking precautions. Recently, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu shared a message that how one should adopt the new normal and amid COVID-19 resume the shooting of the films with safety measures. Mahesh Babu wrote, "It may seem odd, but it is the need of the hour and we must get used to it. One step at a time! Let's adapt to the new normal and get life back on track. It's cool to be masked."

Now, Kannada superstar Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit have sent out a strong message on taking precautions. Sharing a family picture wearing a mask, Radhika Pandit shared, "Our fight is NOT over yet.. these are tough times but it will pass soon! Till then, Wear your mask whenever u step out and plz maintain social distancing. Stay safe, stay happy."

Also Read: When KGF star Yash got teary eyed seeing his daughter Ayra cry after getting her ears pierced

On the work front, Kannada superstar will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2. The upcoming Pan-India film, which is expected to be bigger, better than first part will also star Sanjay Dutt and .

Sanjay Dutt will be seen as Adheera in KGF 2 and the first glimpse of him has already set high curiosity among the audience.

KGF 2 will release in five languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on October 23, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×