KGF star Yash & Radhika Pandit enjoy cherry picking, feed a pigeon in latest PICS from their vacation

KGF star Yash rules numerous hearts and there is a special reason behind it. The Sandalwood heartthrob lives by the rule of simple living and high thinking. On occasions more than one, the Kannada star has proved that he is a man with a golden heart. Yash is on a vacation right now with his better half Radhika Pandit. As the couple enjoy some much-needed time together, the lovebirds keep on posting glimpses of their holiday on Instagram.

Recently, Rocky Bhai shared a fresh set of sneak peeks from the trip. Dropping a video enjoying a delicious meal, he penned on the photo-sharing app, “Simple Joys of Life”. The star can also be seen feeding a bird from his plate in the clip. In another picture on the social media, Yash and Radhika Pandit can be seen doing some food shopping.

Check out the post below:

Up next, as per the reports, Yash is in talks with the filmmaker Narthan for an untitled project and is most likely to share screen with Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde in the film. Although, nothing has been made officially as of now.

In the meantime, after wooing the fans with 2 parts of the KGF series, the makers are ready to start work on the third part of the franchise. It was believed that the venture will go in the floors shortly, however clearing the air, executive producer Karthik Gowda tweeted, “The news doing the rounds are all speculation. With a lot of exciting projects ahead of us , we @hombalefilms will not be starting #KGF3 anytime soon. We will let you know with a bang when we start the work towards it.”

Also Read: Allu Arjun looks ruggedly handsome in latest monochrome PHOTO; His serious expressions take the cake