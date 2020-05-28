KGF star Yash & Radhika Pandit shake a leg during their mehndi ceremony in this THROWBACK video

The throwback video sees Yash and Radhika shaking a leg to a song on stage during their mehndi ceremony.

A throwback video shows KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit are having a gala time at their mehndi ceremony. The duo is seen shaking a leg to songs on stage during the mehndi ceremony. The couple tied the knot on December 9, in the year 2016. Kannada star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit welcomed their first child on December 2, 2018. The couple hosted a grand birthday party for their daughter Ayra's first birthday. Many celebrities from the south film industry were in attendance. Yash and wife Radhika welcomed their second child, a baby boy in October 2019.

Previously, Radhika Pandit has shared adorable pictures of her kids, Ayra and Ayush on her official Instagram handle. Radhika recently shared a picture of husband Yash holding baby boy Ayush in his arms. The fans and followers of Radhika and Yash could not stop gushing about the film. The fans are always delighted to see the sweet photos shared by Radhika and Yash on their respective social media handles. On the work front, Yash will be starring as the lead actor in the much-awaited drama KGF: Chapter 2. This film is helmed by well-known director Prashanth Neel.

Check out the video:

The highly anticipated film KGF 2 will also feature Bollywood stars, Sanjay Dutt and . The film KGF 2 will feature Sanjay Dutt as the villain who will be locking horns with the lead actor Yash. The makers revealed the first look poster of the Munna Bhai MBBS actor and the fans very impressed with it.

