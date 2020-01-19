KGF star Yash REVEALS about sharing the first picture of his baby boy; Read On

KGF star Yash recently revealed about when he will introduce his second kid to the world. Read on to know more.

Kannada superstar Yash surely knows how to balance work and personal life. The actor is juggling between the shooting of his next KGF Chapter 2 and playing a doting father to his kids at home. Despite busy with the shooting and other prep ups, Yash makes sure to give his time at home to his wife Radhika and kids. Yash and Radhika Pandit are blessed with two kids, a baby girl named Ayra and a baby boy. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting to see the first picture of his second kid. Though Radhika shared the perfect family picture on New Year's, their second baby boy's face wasn't visible.

Yash recently revealed about when he will introduce his second kid to the world. According to a report in IB Times, Yash revealed details about sharing the first picture of his baby boy soon. He said, "I think we unveiled the photo of Ayra (Yash's daughter) after she completed three months. We will do the same in case of my son as well." Yash also shared about how life after being a father to two kids has changed. The Kannada superstar said, "Life will not be complete if you don't experience the joy of all those moments in life."

On the New Year's, Radhika Pandit shared a perfect family picture and wrote, "Wishing u all a very HAPPY NEW YEAR 2020 from our family to yours!! Have a fabulous year ahead!!”

Credits :IB Times

