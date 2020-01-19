KGF star Yash REVEALS about sharing the first picture of his baby boy; Read On

KGF star Yash recently revealed about when he will introduce his second kid to the world. Read on to know more.
6806 reads Mumbai
KGF star Yash REVEALS about sharing the first picture of his baby boy; Read On KGF star Yash REVEALS about sharing the first picture of his baby boy; Read On
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kannada superstar Yash surely knows how to balance work and personal life. The actor is juggling between the shooting of his next KGF Chapter 2 and playing a doting father to his kids at home. Despite busy with the shooting and other prep ups, Yash makes sure to give his time at home to his wife Radhika and kids. Yash and Radhika Pandit are blessed with two kids, a baby girl named Ayra and a baby boy. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting to see the first picture of his second kid. Though Radhika shared the perfect family picture on New Year's, their second baby boy's face wasn't visible. 

Yash recently revealed about when he will introduce his second kid to the world. According to a report in IB Times, Yash revealed details about sharing the first picture of his baby boy soon. He said, "I think we unveiled the photo of Ayra (Yash's daughter) after she completed three months. We will do the same in case of my son as well." Yash also shared about how life after being a father to two kids has changed. The Kannada superstar said, "Life will not be complete if you don't experience the joy of all those moments in life." 

Also Read: Yash and Radhika Pandit turn on the romance as they dance to Meri Aashiqui Ab Tum Hi Ho at a party; WATCH 

Yash and Radhika Pandit welcomed a baby girl, Ayra on December 2, 2018 and second child, a baby boy, n October 30, 2019.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit) on

On the New Year's, Radhika Pandit shared a perfect family picture and wrote, "Wishing u all a very HAPPY NEW YEAR 2020 from our family to yours!! Have a fabulous year ahead!!”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit) on

Credits :IB Times

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement